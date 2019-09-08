Britney Spears Alludes to Being ‘Little Crazy’ and Social Media Reacts Big Time

Britney Spears is joking around about her state of mind with fans amid her recent family drama. The pop star took to Instagram Saturday to share a quote that left fans laughing, and wondering how she’s doing, after Kevin Federline accused her father, Jamie Spears, of abusing Britney’s son Sean during an altercation earlier this week.

The photo featured the quote: “All the good ones Are A little Crazy,” written in white with a black background, along with a heart. She also joked with her fans writing in the caption: “How good am I ???”

Fans quickly responded to Britney’s hilarious post, complimenting her and sending good thoughts her way.

“A good one, confirmed,” one user commented.

“you’re not good. You’re GREAT!,” another one wrote.

“The soccer mums in the comments are fuming,” a fan account posted.

Other fans sent kind words amid the reports of family discourse.

“I just want you to be happy. Love you always,” one fan commented.

“Sweetie i just wish you would focus more on your boys. They grow up so fast,” another user wrote.

“r literally the princess of pop and the most iconic singer i know. Literally u made it in life and the ones who try to control you dont understand it was YOU who made it, it was YOU who passed through the downs of fame not them,” a third user praised.

Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline made headlines after he filed a police report accusing him of physically abusing 13-year-old Sean during an argument. Since then, Jamie filed paperwork to temporarily step down as the singer’s conservator until January 2020.

“Jamie has to focus on his health. He was also told it’s best to step down temporarily because of the police report,” a source told PEOPLE of the situation. “Jamie seems stressed about it, and it’s not a situation that he wants to be in.”

“Nothing will change in Britney’s life. Jamie will still get updates about Britney and Jamie will make sure that she is protected against people who want to take advantage of her,” they added about the change in conservatorship. “[Her mom] Lynne will also be around if Britney needs her.”

Jamie reportedly got “very angry,” according to The Blast, with Sean and broke down a door to reach the teenage boy.

“There was physical contact that made Sean scared and upset,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Britney got upset as well and ended their visit with Jamie.”

The 37-year-old singer — who now shares about 10 percent of custody of her kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline — “can’t believe that her dad would jeopardize her relationship with her boys,” they continued. “Britney is always terrified that she will lose custody.”

So far Britney has not addressed the drama publicly.