Britney Spears Reveals Impressive Abs Photo Before Jetting Off To Tokyo

Britney Spears has an incredibly fit physique and the 35-year-old pop superstar isn’t afraid to show it off. The mother of two took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share a steamy snap in which she put her impressive abs on full display.

Getting ready to leave for tour! See you soon Japan 🇯🇵 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 30, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

The “Toxic” songstress shared the picture with the caption: “Getting ready to leave for tour! See you soon Japan.”

The image shows Britney Spears sporting a red bra top that showed off her entire toned tummy. She completed her outfit with skintight black pants, a black choker necklace, and a black wristband.

The post was a smash hit with the “Baby One More Time” singer’s followers as they showered the snap with more than 285k likes and thousands of comments.

Spears’ upcoming trip to Japan will be her first time performing in Asia since her short promotional tour in 2008, according to Daily Mail. She recently concluded her Las Vegas “Piece of Me” residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Sin City, which she has been performing since December of 2013.

When Britney Spears isn’t flaunting her bod on social media, she has been spending time with her new boyfriend, Sam Asghari. During an interview on AMP 103.7, Spears opened up about meeting her hunky beau during the video shoot for her single “Slumber Party.”

“I think we were shooting and we were doing this scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom, and we were sitting there and we were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time,” said Spears.

Spears continued by saying: “So we were basically forced to talk to each other and he has no idea—I mean, he knows my name—but he doesn’t know me as a person. He’s like ‘What is this girl like?’ and I have no idea who the hell he is.”

On the night they first met, Britney didn’t know that their relationship was going to escalate to another level in the future.

“We started talking about sushi and the things we like,” she said. “[I said,] ‘We should go to sushi one day…yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s just do this and let’s do this,’ and he goes, ‘Okay, I’ll give you my number after the [shoot].’ So it wasn’t even like a serious thing; it was just one of those things where we were having a conversation to get through the experience, you know?”

