We Are Completely Mesmerized by Britney Spears’ Incredible Abs in Latest Instagram Video

Britney Spears is at it again! The 35-year-old pop music icon shared an impressive workout video from the road, baring her abs and toned upper body in a pink sports bra.

Gotta get those workouts in, even on the road 😉 Can’t wait for tomorrow’s sold out show in Hong Kong!! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

“Gotta get those workouts in, even on the road,” she captioned the Instagram video. “Can’t wait for tomorrow’s sold out show in Hong Kong!!”

The singer is finishing up her tour in Asia before heading back to Vegas for her residency.

When you’re finished admiring her ripped abs, watch as she performs standing cable rows, stability ball crunches, side planks with arm extensions, and a plank into child’s pose.

Spears has been hitting the gym a lot during her time in Asia; earlier this month she showed off her flexibility and upper body strength in Japan.

Don’t have the time for a full Britney style workout? You can still get abs like hers — just add dumbbell presses to your fitness routine! The move comes straight from her trainer, who Spears says makes working out fun, “but always kicks my but too.”

