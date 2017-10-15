Another Woman Comes Forward With Detailed Assault Allegation Against Harvey Weinstein

A British woman has shared a very harrowing and detailed account of rape allegations against Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein.

The Daily Mail reports the exclusive of a woman, who asked for her name to be changed due to legal reasons to “Sarah Smith,” worked for Weinstein’s company Miramax more than 20 years ago.

Occurring in 1992, three years after she started working at Miramax, Smith reveals the incident happened at the firm’s mansion flat in West London.

Smith recalled in her story that she was there on her own when he arrived in the office.

“He went down to the basement [to a bedroom for visiting employees] and he called my name. I went down – he was standing there with nothing on. I started to back away. He grabbed me and he was so big and powerful. He just ripped my clothes away and pushed me, threw me down. Then… I kept shouting, ‘No! Stop!’ and tried to push him off.”

She adds that he then “forced himself on me.”

“And I remember, this is the one thing I remember most clearly: I thought, I have to keep saying ‘No!’ I was very aware that if a woman says no, it means no. And that was the one thing going through my mind throughout, ‘No, no, no, no!’ It was over very quickly and then he just said, ‘Get out!’ I remember walking home that night and it was cold and sodden. I was mortified and ashamed. I didn’t tell anyone.”

Smith went on to detail more of the aftermath with the Daily Mail investigation, adding how it still traumatizes her to this day.

“Even after all these years, I can still wake up screaming. It happened as recently as a couple of weeks ago,” Smith said. “You think you’re over it and getting on but there are still things that affect everyday life, even after all this time.”