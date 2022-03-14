Bridget Moynahan Reacts to Ex Tom Brady Returning to NFL

Tom Brady has the support of ex Bridget Moynahan when it comes to his return to the NFL for another season. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shocked fans by coming out of retirement Sunday, the Sex and the City alum took to Instagram with a supportive message for the father of her 14-year-old son Jack.

“Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays,” she captioned a screencap of a CNN article about the news. “Congratulations @tombrady, so proud of you!” One of Moynahan’s followers commented, “Your support is too sweet for words. Jack is lucky!!!” while another praised, “[You’re] so classy.”

Sunday, Brady set the sports world ablaze when he announced he’d be returning to football after retiring from the NFL in February. “These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” he wrote on social media. “I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business. LFG.”

Brady previously played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, going on to sign with Tampa Bay in 2020, leading them to a Super Bowl victory in February 2021. A year later, Brady announced he would be retiring from the sport altogether. “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes, I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” he wrote on Instagram last month. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

The athlete would go on to thank wife Gisele Bündchen for her support, as he and the supermodel tied the knot in February 2009 and would go on to welcome son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. “You are my inspiration,” he continued. “Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.”