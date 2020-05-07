Brian Howe Called out Televangelist Kenneth Copeland Before Death With Scathing Remark

✖

Ahead of his death, Brian Howe spent time sharing his views with fans on Twitter and other social media sites. In one tweet on April 3, Howe called out Texas-based televangelist Kenneth Copeland with a scathing remark. In the post, Howe shared a video clip of Copeland praying alongside a fellow minister, boldly speaking out against the coronavirus.

Among his comments, Copeland said, "I execute judgement on you, Satan! You destroyer! You killer! You get out! [We] break your power! You get off this nation! I demand judgement on you!" Copeland later added that he also demands "a vaccination to come immediately." Near the end, Copeland says, "You will destroy through Covid-19 no more. It is finished. It is over, and the United States of American is healed and well again." Howe had a very simple and short reply to Copeland, in which he accused the minister of suffering from "mental illness."

A serious case of mental illness. — brian howe (@brianhowe01) April 3, 2020

On Thursday, it was reported by TMZ that Howe had died suddenly at the age of 66. He lived in Florida, and reportedly died of cardiac arrest while en route to a hospital. Howe was said to have a history of heart problems, with the singer allegedly suffering a heart attack in 2017. Howe was originally from Portsmouth, England, and got his big break in the early '80s singing lead vocals for guitarist Ted Nugent's band. He later joined classic rock outfit Bad Company, recording four albums with the band between 1986 and 1994. He quit the band after tensions began to grow among himself and other members.

Speaking about his choice to leave in the band, Howe said in a past MelodicRock.com interview, "It had got to the point where nobody was contributing anything to songwriting and quite frankly, the band was getting very very sloppy live. I quite simply, along with Terry Thomas, got tired of doing all the work and then getting nothing but resentment for it from Mick and Simon." Howe did have a "highlight" from his time in the band, saying, "The highlight for me in Bad Co. was turning the group around from being almost a bar band (that's how far they had fallen) to selling millions of records again and playing to sold out shows 15,000 / 25,000 people every night." At this time, neither Nugent nor Bad Company appear to have commented on Howe's death.