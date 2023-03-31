Brian Gillis, LFO Co-Founder, Dies at 47

Brian Gillis, one of the co-founders of the pop boy band LFO, has died. He was 47 years old. Variety confirmed the sad news, following fellow LFO member Brad Fischetti's Instagram post announcing Gillis' death. "Every story is made up of chapters. Some develop naturally. Some you have to cut up in your mind," he wrote. "The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday. Brian 'Brizz' Gillis passed away."

Fischetti continued, "I don't have details and it wouldn't be my place to share them if I did. I am really struggling to process this tragic loss. I've said it before and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy. If you know what I've been doing, you know I'm trying to bring light into the darkness. Trying find redemption in pain and suffering. Trying to honor the legacy. Today I honor my former bandmate and friend, Brizz. If you watched the LFO Story livestream or have seen the band and me play it live, you know what Brian meant to LFO. If it wasn't for his hard work and dedication in the early days of LFO, the first two chapters, the LFO you came to know and (hopefully) love would not exist."

Elaborating on his "relationship with Brian," Fischetti confessed that things could be "complex" between them. "It contained moments of great tribulation but also of great joy," he said. "I learned a lot from him about the business of music and how to put together and rock a show. And it's those positive aspects of our relationship that I will lean on now and forever."

Fischetti added, "I've prayed for Brian every day for many years. And I will continue to pray for him, for his beloved father, for his friends, his family, and those who loved him. Special prayers for Pistol Pete and Terry Edwards; two men who hold a special place in my heart and undoubtedly held a special place in Brian's heart." He concluded his statement, "I know that soon or maybe already, Brizz will be greeted by Rich and Devin. And I hope that together, they will make some sweet sounds. I would really like that. Rest east bro. Rest easy."

Gillis — was in LFO from 1995 until 1999 — is the third member of the group to pass away. In 2010, founding member Rich Cronin died. The group disbanded after his death but later reunited briefly. Years later, in 2018, Devin Lima — who was Gillis' replacement in 1999 — died after a fight with cancer. Fischetti is now the only living member of LFO.