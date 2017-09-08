Brian Austin Green Scoffs at Trolls Who Call out His Son for Wearing Dresses

Brian Austin Green is taking a stand and speaking out against people who take issue with his 4-year-old son wearing dresses.

As shared by TMZ, in a new interview Green was asked how he felt about people criticizing his parenting skills over the wardrobe choices.

“I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, ‘I don’t care,’ ” Green replied.

“He’s four and if he wants to wear it then he wears it,” the former 90210 star added.

Green also mentioned that his son likes to wear “goggles” and “slippers,” so it isn’t only dresses that he chooses to wear around.

“I feel like at four, at five, that’s a time when he should be having fun. He’s not harming anyone [by] wearing a dress so if he wants to wear a dress… Awesome,” Green explained.

Green’s son, Noah, is just one of three the actor has with Megan Fox. The couple also has Bodhi Ransom Green and Journey River Green.

Fox and Green first met on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004 when she was 18 and he was 30. They hit it off and eventually got engaged in 2006.

In 2009, they called off their engagement and went their separate ways, but reconciled in 2010 and got married to one another the same year.

Noah was born in 2012, and then Bodhi came along in 2014.

The following year, in 2015, Fox filed for divorce from Green, but they reconciled again in 2016 and that same year Journey was born.