Brian Austin Green Left Bedridden, Shares Health Roadblock

Brian Austin Green revealed an incredibly serious reason for stepping away from Instagram in recent weeks. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star said he was battling Ulcerative colitis for over a month. He thanked his girlfriend, Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, for her support during this difficult time. Burgess is pregnant with their first child together.

“I disappeared from Instagram for a while,” Green, 48, told his fans Wednesday, reports Entertainment Tonight. He battled Ulcerative colitis for “about six, six and a half weeks, which wasn’t very fun.” At one point, Green could not even get out of bed. Burgess was “amazing” during that time as she helped take care of his children Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox.

Burgess was also “taking care of me,” Green admitted. “Not complaining, being amazing. I am super thankful to have someone like her in my life.” He went on to tell fans he is now “feeling good” after this terrible experience. “Again, I’m a lucky man,” Green captioned the clip, adding “I love you” as a message to Burgess.

“Baby, this was beautiful and unexpected,” Burgess wrote. “I love you, and I’ve got you. You and the kids, always.”

Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation and ulcers in the digestive tract, according to the Mayo Clinic. The condition can affect the lining of the colon and rectum. The symptoms develop over time and can vary depending on the severity of the inflammation. Symptoms may include diarrhea, abdominal pain, rectal pain or bleeding, urgency or inability to defecate, weight loss, fatigue, and fever. It can be “debilitating and can sometimes lead to life-threatening complications,” notes the Mayo Clinic.

Burgess is now in her third trimester, she said Monday as she posted a gym selfie. She noted how many women judged her in the Instagram comments since she announced her pregnancy. “It’s sad to see and hard to understand,” the Australian dancer wrote. “This whole moment is so beautiful and a LEARNING CURVE for everyone during every pregnancy. Because every pregnancy is different. Your journey isn’t mine, and mine isn’t yours.”

This is Burgess’ first child and Green’s fifth. They are expecting a baby boy, due in July. In addition to his three children with Fox, Green also shares son Kassius, 19, with Vanessa Marcil.