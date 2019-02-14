‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Still Silent on Social Media Amid Movie Rumors

A Breaking Bad movie won’t break Aaron Paul‘s social media vow of silence. The 39-year-old actor from the hit AMC drama remains quiet on the reported movie.

Breaking Bad spoilers below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Paul’s latest tweet came in December, when he deleted all of his tweets and let his followers know he was taking a break from social media for a while.

“I have decided to take a break from all things social media. Keeping my head up and phone down for a little while,” the actor wrote. “Need some time to focus on work and family. Can’t thank you all enough for the love and support. Much love to you all.”

I have decided to take a break from all things social media. Keeping my head up and phone down for a little while. Need some time to focus on work and family. Can’t thank you all enough for the love and support. Much love to you all.🖤 — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) December 18, 2018

While Paul did not make an explicit announcement on Instagram, the last time he posted a photo was in October; the post promoted his friend’s book.

Reports of a Breaking Bad movie, titled Greenbrier, first started surfacing in November, although one had been speculated for years after the show ended in 2013. Not many official details are available about the film at this time, although it is said to pick up immediately after the series finale and will focus on Jesse Pinkman (Paul) trying to escape Alberquerque, New Mexico, which is where the series was set.

Series creator Vince Gilligan is reportedly writing and producing the film, according to Slash Film, but it’s unclear who will direct. It will reportedly air on both AMC and Netflix.

In a 2018 interview on The Dan Patrick Show, series star Bryan Cranston spoke about the new project, saying at the time that he wasn’t even sure if he or his character, Walter White, would be involved.

“There appears to be a movie version of Breaking Bad, but I honestly have not even read the script… I have not gotten the script, I have not read the script,” he stated. “So there’s question of whether or not we will even see Walter White in this movie.”

Fans of the series remember that Breaking Bad ended with Walter White’s death — or presumed death — as the final shot of the series was him lying on the floor, bleeding out. But that doesn’t stop Cranston from wanting to appear in the upcoming movie.

“I would, I would. Absolutely. If Vince Gilligan asked me to do it, sure, absolutely,” he said. “He’s a genius, and it’s a great story. And there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open.”

It’s unclear when the film might premiere. The Breaking Bad spinoff, Better Call Saul, airs on AMC and returns for its fifth season later this year.