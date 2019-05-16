‘Breaking Bad’ Fans Mourn Actor Isaac Kappy’s Death

Following the news of Breaking Bad actor Isaac Kappy’s apparent suicide, fans of the series took to Twitter to mourn the death of the 42-year-old.

“How sad,” one fan said with a crying emoji.

“I’m wondering who his friends were and if they saw his struggles,” another said. “We need to help our friends with whatever their struggle are.”

“I’m devastated. I have no words. I’m so sorry I couldn’t help you, brother,” someone else said.

“As am I,” someone else agreed. “Heartbroken.”

Kappy died on Monday afternoon in Bellemont, Arizona after jumping to his death from a bridge, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The Arizona Daily Sun, which was first to report the actor’s death, reported that he jumped from the Transwestern Road bridge onto Interstate 40 and was struck by a Ford pickup truck. The report said that nearby motorists exited their vehicles to try to physically restrain Kappy, but that they were unable to stop him from jumping. No one else was injured. The investigation into the incident has reportedly been closed.

Originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Kappy lived in New Mexico and had written two short films. He appeared in small roles in Breaking Bad, Thor and Terminator: Salvation.

The actor’s final and seemingly sole Instagram post warns, “Beware the man that has nothing to lose, for he has nothing to protect.” The post, which is a screenshot of a lengthy note, reads, “I have come to some stark revelations about my character. You see, I believed myself to be a good guy. I HAVE NOT been a good guy. In fact, I have been a pretty bad guy throughout my life.”

He also apologized “to the MANY people I have acted abusively towards.”

“I am very sorry. To my former friends I have used and betrayed, I am sorry. To those I have decided, I am sorry, although I must say, in my SHEER ARROGANCE, I did not even realize that I had been the bad actor all along,” he continued.

The ominous, rambling note concluded with Kappy saying to “See the light in others. “This lesson has come too late for me, but perhaps it can inspire you. I will be using the remainder of my time on earth to atone for my transgressions, and to seek the light within, in others and myself.”

Kappy was the subject of a police investigation last August for allegedly stalking and harassing Seth Green and his wife, Clare Grant. The investigation came days after he threatened a shootout with police in a tweet. A month prior, he had accused the Family Guy actor of pedophilia.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta / Contributor / Getty