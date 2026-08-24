Bravo Reality Star Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Below Deck Mediterranean star Nathan Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to three domestic violence-related charges stemming from an alleged incident in Australia last year, according to The New Zealand Herald.

Gallagher was arrested Dec. 27 after police were called to an apartment complex in Melrose Park, a suburb in Sydney’s northwest, following a report of an alleged assault the previous day.

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According to a police memo obtained by Rolling Stone, officers alleged that Gallagher assaulted a 29-year-old woman.

New South Wales Police charged Gallagher with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally choking a person without consent, and common assault. Police said there were no reports of serious injuries resulting from the alleged incident.

Gallagher initially appeared before a bail court on Dec. 28, where he was granted conditional bail.

The reality star is scheduled to return to Burwood Local Court on Sept. 1.

The woman identified in the police account was not publicly named. However, court records reportedly identify Gallagher as the respondent in an Apprehended Violence Order application filed on behalf of Gael Cameron, another Below Deck cast member with whom Gallagher shares a young child, according to USA Today. A hearing connected to that matter is also scheduled for Sept. 1.

The two welcomed a son back in June 2025. At the time he shared a photo of his son and added how it was “time to soak up every minute with this little guy,” per PEOPLE.

Gallagher is currently appearing on the latest season of Below Deck Mediterranean. The season was filmed before the alleged incident and features Gallagher working as a bosun aboard a superyacht.

His storyline also includes his relationship with Cameron and their newborn son, with the show following Gallagher as he attempts to balance his responsibilities aboard the yacht with his family life.

PEOPLE also confirmed the news of his arrest after receiving a statement from police. According to the outlet, officers from the Ryde Police Area Command arrested the then 27-year-old reality TV star at an address on Appleforth Street in Melrose Park at about 8:45 a.m. Dec. 27 following an alleged assault.

The criminal allegations have emerged while Gallagher remains part of the current season’s cast. He has not publicly detailed the allegations or his defense in the information provided.