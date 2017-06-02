Brandy Norwood Rushed to Hospital After Falling Unconscious on Delta Flight

Brandy Norwood fell into unconsciousness on a Delta flight that was about to take off, according to TMZ. Emergency medical responders rushed to the scene to administer help.

Police say that Norwood was on a flight early Friday from Los Angeles to New York. Before the plane left the gate, the actress lost consciousness and both passengers and flight attendants quickly tried to help her.

The airline got in touch with the L.A. City Fire Department and paramedics arrived quickly to remove Norwood from the aircraft.

The news outlet reports that the singer regained full consciousness while she was being treated on the jetway.

Norwood was stabilized and then taken to the hospital. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @Power1051