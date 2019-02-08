Bradley Cooper Will Not Attend Grammy Awards With ‘A Star Is Born’ Co-Star Lady Gaga

The 2019 Grammy Awards are just days away, and the week leading up to the awards has seen the addition of new performers, as well as reports that a few stars won’t be attending the annual ceremony, which will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

While Lady Gaga has been confirmed to be performing at the show and is expected to sing “Shallow,” the lead single from A Star Is Born, her co-star, Bradley Cooper, won’t be by her side for the performance or on the red carpet.

Instead, Cooper will be across the pond at the BAFTA Awards in London’s Royal Albert Hall, as A Star Is Born is nominated there for Best Film and Cooper is up for Best Director for his work on the movie.

“Shallow” is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written For Visual Media at the Grammys. It’s also nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars, which means there’s potential for Gaga and Cooper to perform the song together during that show.

Gaga told the Los Angeles Times that performing the song at the Oscars would be a “tremendous honor,” though she didn’t confirm anything.

“It was so sweet, I was getting messages this morning from my [‘Shallow’] co-writers, and they wrote something funny: ‘Tell me something, boy, aren’t you happy we made all that noise?’” she recalled. “I think sometimes people forget that even though this is a big movie, we’re all really artists that are like kids playing in a sandbox. To be recognized at this level just makes the heart explode, because truly and deeply, I still very much feel like a child with big dreams.”

Along with Cooper, Taylor Swift is also expected to attend the BAFTAs rather than the Grammys to support boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whose film The Favourite is nominated. At the Grammys, Swift’s 2017 album Reputation will be up for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Other stars not attending the Grammys include Maroon 5, who are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Ariana Grande, who made her decision after a conflict with the show’s producers over what song she would perform. Grande is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Performance for “God Is a Woman” and Best Pop Vocal Album for 2018’s Sweetener.

The Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur