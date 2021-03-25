Brad Pitt's Son Maddox Ready to Move on After Testifying Against Father

✖

Brad Pitt's son Maddox Jolie-Pitt recently testified against him in court but is reportedly ready to move on from it. Maddox is said to be eager to go back to school after testifying in court because he's over the custody battle between his parents. "He actually hates all the divorce and custody back and forth and can't wait for it to be over," an insider told In Touch, adding that he can't wait to go "back to school."

"We don't know the details of what he exactly said about his dad, but the concensus was that it wasn't flattering," the source claimed, adding that "he doesn't completely hate Brad, but he told the truth in the deposition he gave. He's happy that his dad got help and is sober now. Maddox is very protective of his mother; he's a mama's boy. Not in a spoiled way, but he's the oldest and understands Angie better than anyone."

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 and have continued a custody battle of their six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. Maddox and Pitt had a falling out that same year when the family was on board of a private jet going back to Los Angeles and a major dispute took place while mid-air. To this day, it's still very unclear on what exactly happened that day, but it was enough to cause a major fracture in the father-son relationship.

"He doesn't use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren't legal and instead uses, Jolie," a source told Us Weekly about Maddox. "Maddox wants to legally change his lat name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn't support." Following their dispute, Pitt was under investigation for child abuse; however, it is believed that the actor did not actually hit his son and was cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services after the investigation.

Jolie also accused the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor of domestic violence according to recent court documents. The papers state that her and her children are willing to provide "proof and authority in support." However, according to one source, "Over the past four-and-a-half years, there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated. The children have been used to Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behavior. This leaking of documents by her fourth and fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad."