Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Testified Against Pitt in Custody Case

Brad Pitt's son Maddox Jolie-Pitt has testified against him in court. In 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, but the two are still in an ongoing custody battle over their six children. However, Maddox, who is their eldest, shared his side of the story in court and it was not "flattering."

"Maddox has already given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn't very flattering towards Brad," a source told Us Weekly. "He doesn't use Pitt has his last name on documents that aren't legal and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn't support." Pitt and his son had a major falling out in 2016 while the two were aboard a private jet. It's unclear on exactly what happened, but following the dispute Pitt was under investigation for child abuse; however, it is believed that Pitt did not actually hit his son and was cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services after the investigation.

Pitt and Jolie were supposedly having an argument when Maddox stepped in to defend his mother. That's when things allegedly took a turn for the worse. While the details of what actually happened are still very unclear, whatever happened that day left a severed father-son relationship. Since then, Maddox has not wanted to be around his father, even though Pitt is said to want to repair their relationship. Sources have said that Jolie has done everything she can to help mend their broken relationship, but it seems a though they're still struggling.

However, recent court documents that Jolie filed accuse Pitt of domestic violence. The papers state that her and her children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne, are willing to provide "proof and authority in support." One source came forward about her recent filings and said, "Over the pat four-and-a-half years, there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated. The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behavior. This leaking of documents by her fourth and fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad."

Since their split, the two have struggled to stay on good terms. Although they live close to one another and have been seen coming and going from each other's places, it still seems as if the two are not on the best of terms.