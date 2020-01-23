Following their big reunion at the 2020 Sag Awards, which set off a lot of speculation surrounding a possible rekindling of their past romance, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reportedly “want nothing but happiness for each other.” A source close to the situation told PEOPLE of the photographed reunion moment, “Jen was happy for Brad. They congratulated each other and that was it.” The source went on to stated that “it was an emotional night,” but that Aniston “is not dating Brad.”

The insider continued: “They are friends and happy for each other. They want nothing but happiness for each other. She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pitt and Aniston began making headlines this week, after they both took home SAG Awards, and were later photographed lovingly congratulating one another backstage.

Aniston snagged the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, and Pitt grabbed the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

According to Us Weekly, Entertainment Tonight Canada host Cheryl Hickey was a witness to one other big Pitt/Aniston moment backstage, claiming that she was present when Pitt overheard Aniston had won her award.

‼️ EXCLUSIVE ‼️ Brad Pitt stopped everything backstage to watch Jennifer Aniston’s acceptance speech at the #SAGAwards. Wow guys—it really has been our day, our week, our month, and even our year. https://t.co/m7r01pojsC pic.twitter.com/th9sm1js4D — E! News (@enews) January 20, 2020

“We were backstage at Winner’s Walk, and when Brad Pitt was having his picture taken at the photo wall, he heard Jennifer Aniston’s name called and he immediately left the photo wall and went over to one of the monitors to intently watch her speech,” Hickey said while speaking to Us Weekly. “You could tell he was visually captivated by her, he looked very moved, even wiping his eye at one point.”

Pitt and Aniston were previously married from 2000 until 2005. Their infamous split came as Pitt was rumored to have had a relationship with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie, whom he would go on to be with until 2016. Aniston eventually married actor Justin Theroux, but both couples eventually split.

Photo Credit: Getty Images