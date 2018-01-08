Brad Pitt Bid $120,000 to Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ With Emilia Clarke

Brad Pitt must really like Game of Thrones.

The actor bid $120,000 to watch an episode of the HBO hit with star Emilia Clarke during Sean Penn’s annual gala for Haiti in Los Angeles, according to Variety.

In the end, however, he was outbid.

The bidding started at $20,000 and escalated quickly. Pitt initially bid $80,000 and then outbid himself to $90,000.

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harrington, also in attendance, then offered to sit in on the episode viewing, prompting Pitt to raise his bid to $120,000.

Pitt was then outbid by a fellow gala-goer who raised the bid to $160,000, ending the auction.

The charity event to benefit the J/P HRO & Disaster Relief Organizations was hosted by Penn, CAA’s Bryan Lourd and Sean and Alexandra Parker. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Lena Dunham, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Segel, Connie Britton, Patricia Arquette, Mark Burnett, Roma Downey and Leonardo DiCaprio, who was honored for his work fighting climate change, were also at the event.

The auction drama continued as DiCaprio bid $80,000 for an original Josh Smith painting that ended up in Clarke’s hands after she outbid him with $90,000. However, DiCaprio ended up with a second Josh Smith original that was also available.