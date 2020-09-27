Brad Pitt Reportedly Makes Decision About Potential Third Marriage Following Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie Divorces

✖

Brad Pitt is likely not going to get married a third time, a source said last week. Pitt was married to Jennifer Aiston from 2000 to 2005, then Angelina Jolie from 2016 to 2019. He is rumored to be dating 27-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski, who is reportedly still married to Berlin restaurant owner Roland Mary.

"It’s doubtful Brad will ever get married again," a source told Us Weekly Friday. The insider said Pitt, 56, is "realistic about the relationship" with Poturalski, noting that she still lives in Germany. Pitt "has a very complicated family situation that he is trying to get sorted out," the source said. The two "make each other happy" and they have made arrangements that are "working for both of them" despite the inconvenient circumstances surrounding their relationship.

Pitt was declared legally single in April 2019, but he and Jolie are still in court. The former couple has been working on a custody agreement for their six children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. While Pitt is on good terms with Aniston, the same cannot be said about his relationship with Jolie. "Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time," an insider told Us Weekly in August when Jolie tried to have the judge in their custody case removed. "He’s left with no other option but to dig in and fight back — hard," the source said. As for Jolie, she believes Pitt "needs to get off his high horse and be reasonable."

Poturlaski appeared to reference Pitt and Jolie's legal standoff in an Instagram post earlier this month. She shared a photo of herself with the comment, "Happy people don't hate." The model also told one Instagram commenter she was "not hating [on] anyone." After another fan offered her encouragement, Poturlaski wrote, "WE LOVE. WE SUPPORT. WE SMILE. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL. BIGGEST KISS."

Pitt and Poturlaksi were first seen together in August. A few days after the paparazzi published photos of the two, the Daily Mail reported they met at Borchardt, a high-priced Berlin restaurant owned by Poturlaski's husband, 68-year-old Mary. Poturlaski and Mary have a 7-year-old son. A source described their relationship as an "open marriage." Mary did not comment on Poturlaksi's relationship with Pitt, but a friend told the Daily Mail he is "philosophical" about it. "He has been married several times and has five children," the friend said. "He is not interested in negativity or jealousy."