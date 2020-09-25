Brad Pitt Reportedly Not 'Angry' Over Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski's Remarks About Angelina Jolie

✖

Brad Pitt is reportedly not upset with his rumored girlfriend, model Nicole Poturalski after she posted a shady comment on Instagram seen by many as a remark about Pitt's relationship with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Although Pitt and Jolie broke up in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2019, the former couple is still hammering out a custody agreement for their six children. Pulaski appeared to comment on the situation earlier this month, writing on Instagram that "happy people don't hate."

Pitt, 56, was not "angry or upset Nicole made a remark about 'happy people don't hate,'" a source told Us Weekly. Instead, Pitt wants to stay out of any potential drama. "For it to become this thing that suddenly everyone was talking about should have been surprising to Brad," the source said. "At this time in his life, Brad is just happy that he has found someone that makes him feel cherished and loved."

Back on Sept. 15, the 27-year-old Poturlaski shared a photo of herself on Instagram with the controversial caption. "If so, then why [do] you & Brad hate Angelina," one person asked, telling her to "practice what you preach." The model quickly responded, telling the person she is "not hating [on] anyone." Another fan offered some encouragement, which prompted Poturlaski to reply in all capital letters, "WE LOVE. WE SUPPORT. WE SMILE. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL. BIGGEST KISS."

Pitt and Jolie began dating in 2006 and finally married in 2014. The two broke up in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2019. The two are still in a custody battle though. They share six children, including Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. Pitt also adopted Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 15, whom Jolie adopted before they started dating.

Poturlaski and Pitt were linked in August when they were spotted in Paris together. They also reportedly spent time at the Chateau Miraval, the $67 million estate Pitt and Jolie bought. It was later discovered that Poturlaski is still married to Berlin restaurant owner Roland Mary, 68, and they have a son, Emil, 7. "They are still married but you could describe their relationship as an 'open marriage,'" a source told the Daily Mail of Mary and Poturlaski's relationship.

Another source told Us Weekly Pitt and Poturlaksi's relationship is still casual. "It’s currently a go-with-the-flow situation, and Nicole’s not running around yelling about her love for Brad from the rooftops," the source said, adding that they spend time together in Los Angeles. "Nicole is there a lot for work. That’s where the bulk of her dates with Brad have been."