Brad Pitt Is 'Serious' About His New Girlfriend

Brad Pitt may be in his first serious relationship since his contentious split from Angelina Jolie. The actors split in 2016 and have had legal battles ever since. Now, sources say Pitt and his new beau, Ines de Ramon, are going strong, even recently attending the Venice Film Festival together. A source told PEOPLE Magazine that the pair had "a great summer together." They were first linked in 2022.

"Brad's been working in Europe, so they've spent a lot of time there," the source told the outlet. "He's serious about Ines," the source adds. "He's very happy and enjoys spending time with her. She's easygoing and everyone likes her." The couple were in Venice to support Pitt's latest movie, Wolfs.

In July 2023, a source told PEOPLE that Pitt and de Ramon's romance was "going very strong," adding, "They truly enjoy each other's company and are very into each other. It's apparent to anyone who sees them together." They reportedly are living together in Pitt's home.

It's seemingly a welcomed distraction for Pitt, who has been dealing with mounting legal drama with Jolie over their French estate, and issues surrounding their children. Since the split, Pitt has reportedly been estranged from the couple's children. Pitt reportedly feels Jolie has brainwashed their children against him. In recent court filings, Jolie accused Pitt of financially draining her with his lawsuit.

Jolie wants Pitt to "end the fighting" by dropping his lawsuit against her regarding their shared winery, PEOPLE reports. He sued Jolie after she sold her half of Château Miraval for $67 million in 2021. He claims the sale contradicted a previous verbal agreement. Jolie's side says she refused to let him buy her out of the business because she didn't want to sign his non-disclosure agreement as part of the deal.