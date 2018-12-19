Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Officially File Custody Agreement

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have officially filed a temporary custody agreement for their six children, filing with the court on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

The Blast reports that the deal will give Pitt more time with his children, though he is reportedly receiving less than 50 percent custody.

Sources say that Pitt is aiming for 50/50 custody when the agreement is finalized, and the couple’s current arrangement will reportedly see the actor gain more custody with his children over time. For the agreement to be finalized, an agreement on the couple’s financial matters must also be reached.

The documents state that the court is “reserving jurisdiction over termination of marital or domestic partnership status and financial issues.”

Before things are settled between the couple, millions of dollars in money and property must be looked through, as Pitt and Jolie reportedly did not sign a prenuptial agreement ahead of their 2014 wedding. To help finalize the agreement, Jolie recently shared her financial information with Pitt’s legal team.

The actors share six children — Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10. Jolie initially requested full custody of the children when she filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

A source told Us Weekly that Pitt “got what he wanted” in his custody battle with Jolie, with Jolie’s rep, Samantha Bley DeJean, confirming to Us last month that a custody agreement had been reached.

“Angelina agreed to a deal that gives Brad joint physical and legal custody of the children,” the source said.

“A custody arrangement was agreed to weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge,” DeJean previously said. “The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial. The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children.”

An agreement allows the couple to avoid a trial, which was reportedly headed into controversial territory as Jolie was allegedly planning on using Pitt’s 2016 altercation aboard a private plane, which resulted in allegations of child abuse. An investigation was launched into the incident and no charges were filed.

Pitt’s relationship with his kids was previously so limited that Jolie was ordered by a judge to help the children repair and maintain their relationship with Pitt.

A judge in Jolie and Pitt’s divorce case stated that the children “not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them,” and added that “it is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother.”

