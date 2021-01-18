Bow Wow Responds to Outrage Over Packed Nightclub Performance Amid COVID-19 Spikes

✖

Bow Wow is addressing the backlash that he's received after performing a concert inside a crowded club amid coronavirus numbers spiking. The rapper said he woke up to the news and thought "here we go" as a response to fans' opinions. The rapper gave his fans behind-the-scene footage on his Instagram stories to his performance at a Houston, Texas nightclub, but onlookers have a lot to say about it.

Bow Wow broke his silence via Twitter after realizing he was trending online saying, "I just woke up... aww god. Here we go," on Jan. 16. During the brief clip he shared, the 33-year-old showed the club that appeared to have a lot of people in it with some wearing masks but several who were not. Although the state of Texas has allowed bars to operate under particular circumstances, that wasn't good enough for some as to why people weren't wearing masks and why there were so many people allowed in one place at a time.

"I get it; we all miss going out to concerts and clubs, etc. but Houston... that Bow wow concert was not worth risking the health of ya'll loved ones," one person shared via Twitter. Someone else echoed, "Imagine risking your life or someone else's life for Bow Wow in 2021.... Houston going out bad..."

Scrubs star Zach Braff even called him out saying, "I thought about it and have decided I'm not willing to die for Bow Wow." Natasha Rothwell kept it simple, saying, "For.... Bow Wow...." and #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign did not hold back on her feelings, writing, "Y'all clowned Bow Wow for having 15 women in the rowboat, acting like he was doing something special, so he threw a whole mask-optional concert in the middle of a [pandemic]. Mr. Wow's ego sure is fragile. And potentially deadly."

However, Bow Wow immediately defended his actions in a series of tweets according to E!, writing, "Man I been hosting parties all last year. I wore my mask in the club. I can't host with that thing on." He then added that he wore his mask until he performed "Like You." "That's the thing IT WASN'T MY PARTY. But of course ima get the blame." Then he stressed that he wants fans to know that he does care about everyone's safety saying, "I don't want folks thinking I don't care ya know..." He then ended by telling everyone he was tested for COVID-19 "twice" and noted that he keeps "sanitizer on me at all times."

People were not thrilled. As America creeps up on a year of being in quarantine, there are a lot of mixed emotions surrounding the ongoing pandemic. It's no secret people are ready to get back to what feels normal, however, it seems as though different states have different rules on how to approach COVID-19, while still keeping businesses up and running and everyone safe all at the same time.