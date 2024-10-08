Bono Seemingly Dodges a Kiss From Diddy in Resurfaced Clip

Fans are revisiting Sean Combs' long career and his many encounters with other celebrities, and one awkward clip featuring U2 frontman Bono stands out. The video shows Combs – a.k.a. Diddy – presenting U2 with the award for Best Original Song at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards, and he greets them like old friends. However, he appeared to go in to kiss Bono on the cheek, while the rock star swerved his head to dodge out of the way.

Combs was on stage with Usher and Kate Beckinsale at the 2014 Golden Globes to present U2 with their award. They all clapped as the band came on stage and hugged the musicians in congratulations. However, the vide circulating on social media now focuses on Bono and Combs, who seemed to have an awkward moment. At best they were out of sync, but some commenters speculated that Bono might know something about Combs' alleged crimes. Us Weekly heard from a source familiar with the situation, who said: "It was an awkward moment and nothing more."

Combs is currently in federal custody on charges of human trafficking and racketeering. He has been denied bail despite offering $50 million via his lawyer, according to a report by ABC News. Now 54 years old, Combs is accused of multiple sexual assaults over the last three decades, as well as instances of revenge porn, coercion, drugging, kidnapping and more. His arrest last month followed the raids on his homes by federal agents back in March, where computer hard drives and other evidence was seized.

The case has been the subject of a lot of speculation due to Combs' widespread connections with other public figures – both in and out of the entertainment industry. For years, his private parties have been the subject of gossip, urban legends and everything in between. They have attracted guests from Jay-Z and Beyonce to Reverend Al Sharpton and former President Donald Trump, among many others. Some of Combs' accusers say that they suffered assaults and other crimes at these parties. However, last week, one accuser told The Daily Mail it would be reasonable to assume that many of the guests had no idea about the criminal activities going on behind the scenes.

Combs is facing over 120 lawsuits from individual accusers in addition to the federal indictment. He has pleaded not guilty and has continued to deny all allegations against him. Bono did not comment publicly on this resurfaced clip.