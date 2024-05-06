Comedic Actor Suffers Stroke: Latest on Suhaimi Yusof's Condition

A favorite out of Singapore is on the mend currently after suffering a stroke on Monday, April 29. According to CNA, Suhaimi Yusof suffered a cerebellar stroke that occurs when a blood vessel gets blocked or is bleeding out, interrupting the important supply to the cerebellum.

Suhaimi had just left his home to attend Hari Raya events at the local Eunos Community Centre when he felt his "head was spinning." He managed to call his wife and get an ambulance, with doctors confirming the condition upon his arrival.

"The doctor conducted multiple tests and confirmed that I suffered a [cerebellar] stroke. My condition is stable but I'll probably be here for treatment for a week," he told Berita Mediacorp from his hospital room in Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

"Everything was normal after I left the lift. Then I felt everything around me spinning after I took three or four steps," he added. "There were no symptoms. Thank goodness he didn't fall and hadn't started driving."

There is no word on if the comedic actor will be undergoing surgery or what will come next. He did make clear that he wasn't a spring chicken anymore and might need to re-adjust his life a bit.

"I'm almost 55 years old. Maybe it's time for me to rest," he said. He and his wife share two sons, 29 and 25, and a daughter, 28. Suhaimi is best known for his role as Sergeant Dollah in Police & Thief from 2004 until 2010.