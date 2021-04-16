Bob Saget Responds to Claims That 'Full House' Daughter Candace Cameron Bure Is 'Fake'

✖

Bob Saget has responded to claims that his Full House daughter Candace Cameron Bure is "fake" and the TV dad is not letting those accusations stand. During a recent episode of his podcast, Bob Saget’s Here For You, the 64-year-old actor had Cameron Bure, 45, on as a guest, and she brought up the fierce ridicule she faces. "I’m going to ask you to talk about me for a second," she said.

Cameron Bure then asked, "For those people that think that because I am a happy, positive person, that I must be a fake person, would you say that that’s true or false?" Saget replied, "You’re the opposite of fake, And I’m sorry — you’re perky sometimes. What’s wrong with being perky?" The Fuller House actress clarified that her inquisitiveness was simply to get confirmation from Saget, someone who has literally been like a father to her for most of her life, that the cruelty she deals with from trolls on social media is unfounded.

"Thank you," Cameron Bure said to Saget. "I only ask that because sometimes you read comments, and most of them, they roll off my back. But when people are annoyed at me that I’m such a happy person." She added, "I was, like, let someone speak into this that’s known me since I was 9 years old."

Saget responded, "You’re a positive person. So if you’re perky, it’s because you’re excited, and/or you’ve had a lot of caffeine. That’s what people should know—there’s nothing fake about you."

Saget and Cameron Bure first began working together on Full House back in 1987 when the show first debuted. Saget played single father Danny Tanner, and Cameron Bure played the oldest of his three daughters, DJ Tanner. The two would go on to star in the series for eight seasons — 192 episodes — until its finale in 1995.

In 2016, Netflix premiered Fuller House, a spinoff/revival of the original series, starring Cameron Bure as a now-grown DJ with children of her own, raising them alone after the death of her husband. It brought back the majority of the original cast, including Saget, as well as Cameron Bure's TV sister Jodie Sweetin — Stephanie Tanner — and best friend Kimmy Gibler, played by Andrea Barber. That series ran for five seasons, ending in June 2020.