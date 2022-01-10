Bob Saget Fans Are Revisiting His Beautiful Betty White Tribute Following His Sudden Death

In the wake of Bob Saget’s unanticipated death on Sunday, many fans are revisiting his tribute to late actress Betty White. Saget’s passing comes hot on the heels of White’s, and both have inspired an outpouring of love on social media. Many felt that Saget set the standard for celebrity eulogies with the one he wrote for White.

White passed away on New Year’s Eve, just weeks before her 100th birthday. At the time, Saget posted a photo of her on Instagram and wrote a few paragraphs, recalling how long he had known her and some of their interactions that had the greatest impact on him. He also kept things light, joking about asking her to join the “Mile High Club” with him on an airplane once. He ended the eulogy: “She always said the love of her life was her husband, Allen Ludden, who she lost in 1981. Well, if things work out by Betty’s design- in the afterlife, they are reunited. I don’t know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Saget passed away at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida this weekend. According to a report by TMZ, the local sheriff’s department found him dead in his hotel room at around 4 p.m. on Sunday after he had not been heard from for some time. There were reportedly no signs of drug use or foul play.

Fans are dealing with a lot of prominent celebrity deaths right now, but many are finding comfort in Saget’s tribute to White, and applying it to their grief for him. Here’s a look at how that conversation is taking shape.

Secret

https://twitter.com/Vivian14678/status/1480523844624470020?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fans remarked solemnly that Saget must now know the secret of what happens after death, as he mentioned in his post about White.

Reunited

https://twitter.com/shaydatesmydad/status/1480356786402205697?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some also took comfort in imagining White and Saget reunited on some plane of existence. Many colored these comments with jokes like Saget’s.

2022

https://twitter.com/Tamiwynot/status/1480361484861337604?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/electMikeHarvey/status/1480347731793260546?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Many people took the loss of Saget, White and other prominent celebrities as an ill omen about 2022 as a whole.

Poignant

https://twitter.com/KingOfSunshine/status/1480472583955009539?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/KoaCalifornia/status/1480353669832839169?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fans commented that Saget’s post about White is all the more poignant now that he is gone, and his reflections on death are all the more relevant. Many took this as encouragement to communicate while they have the chance, because life is short.

End of an Era

https://twitter.com/CaitlynMooneyMD/status/1480346349493178378?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fans argued that stars like Saget and White will not be replaced in the generations to come, as the entertainment industry and the nature of celebrity continue to shift.

Norm MacDonald

https://twitter.com/notprettygood/status/1480421402205372417?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some fans remembered Saget’s post about the late Norm MacDonald when he passed last year as well.

Formative

https://twitter.com/RefractionMA/status/1480351405781274625?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/Oobie_Nubie/status/1480356757373288449?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Finally, some fans reflected back on how White and Saget had been formative influences on their lives in similar ways – starring in ubiquitous sitcoms that were on TV constantly when they were children. They felt these deaths like the loss of family friends.