Rewatch Bob Barker's Epic Fight With Adam Sandler From 'Happy Gilmore'

Following the death of legendary game show host Bob Barker, many fans are reliving some of his greatest moments captured on camera. Maybe the most epic Barker moment of all time was his hilarious fight scene with Adam Sandler, from Happy Gilmore. In the scene, Sandler's amateur-hockey-player-turned-pro-golf-star character, Happy Gilmore, is signed up to play with Barker in a celebrity golf tournament.

Unfortunately for Happy, a heckler posts up behind him during every swing, making it impossible for him to play well, which leads to tension between himself and Barker as they land "dead last" in the tournament. Finally, Barker says the exact wrong thing, and Happy socks him right in the face. The two carry on a match of fisticuffs across the green, with Happy dropping the highly recognizable quote, "The price is wrong, b—." Barker gets the best of him, however, and leaves Happy unconscious on the ground after a wicked sucker punch. Rewatch the side-splittingly hilarious brawl below.

Barker, the former host of The Price Is Right, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26 of natural causes. He was 99. Barker's representative confirmed the passing to TMZ. Barker was born in Darrington, Washington, in 1923, but spent most of his early life on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, as he is listed as an official member of the Sioux tribe. He married his wife Dorothy Jo Gideon in 1945, but sadly she passed away in 1981 after a battle with lung cancer. Barker never remarried.

While he spent the majority of his career as the host of The Price Is Right, Barker spent many decades in show business. Prior to the iconic daytime game show, Barker also briefly hosted other game shows, such as Truth or Consequences, That's My Line, and The Family Game. Barker did not do a lot of straightforward acting, but he did appear on a few episodes of the short-lived late '90s sitcom Something So Right as the lead character's father, as well as an episode of Bonanza in the '60s. He began hosting The Price is Right in 1972 and turned it over to comedian Drew Carey in 2007.

Over on Instagram, Sandler memorialized Barker with a collection of photos, and a heartfelt caption. "The man. The myth. The best," Sandler wrote. "Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!"