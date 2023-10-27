Blueface Claps Back at Kelly Stafford's Criticism of His Makeshift Strip Club at LA Rams Game

Blueface slammed Kelly Stafford for criticizing his impromptu strip club at the Los Angeles Rams game Sunday, calling Matthew Stafford's wife a "Karen." Just a couple of days after hosting nearly nude dancers in his SoFi Stadium suite over the weekend, the "Thotiana" rapper took aim at the quarterback's spouse on Thursday.

Blueface maintained that his actions weren't bad, tweeting that he wasn't kicked out or even spoken to by anyone at the stadium. "Matt get your wife bro before I get disrespectful," he wrote on X before adding, "Karen on here smh I paid for the suite if I wanted you in the suite Kelly I could have paid for that as well your nephews an daughter have seen worse on instagram if they are already on there welcome to LA."

Somebody tell Mathew stafford wife I been in LA longer then her an Matt I run this program yall just here to work an make a living when y’all retire an go back to yo nice life I’ll still be here in LA at the rams games I don’t care how you feel about it I did not get kicked out… — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) October 27, 2023

Blueface also attacked Matthew in his rant, claiming he had something to do with the Rams' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that afternoon. "I could talk about how y'all lost the game an what Matt could have done better as a QB that's what his wife needs to be talking about my antics ain't lose us the game," he said. After that, Blueface committed to returning to the SoFi when the Rams played there again.

On The Morning After, Kelly Stafford's weekly podcast, she revealed that she did not want her young daughters to see "a lot of butts" while Blueface threw dollar bills at several women in thongs dancing while bending over with their bare rear ends exposed during the game. "This is our game-day experience," Kelly said.

"What I am so mad about is this is supposed to be a family experience, coming to a football game. There were children in the suites next to them...If you have that kind of stuff happening at games, adults are not gonna want to bring their kids."

According to a SoFi Stadium spokesperson who spoke to the Los Angeles Times, the Rams and the stadium do not condone the lewd behavior within Blueface's suite and did not grant permission for it to happen. The spokesperson said security was sent to the rapper's suite when officials were informed of the situation. Blueface and his companions were allowed to remain at the game, and no further inappropriate activity occurred.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that they contacted both the Rams and SoFi Stadium about the incident multiple times, and both pointed the finger at the other without giving a sufficient response.

There is a video posted by Blueface of the NSFW scene that took place in his suite during the game on his Instagram story, and Stafford mentioned on Tuesday's podcast that the video made its way back to her and the young kids after the game. "My nephews, who are older, have Instagram. They were at the game, and they were like, 'Oh, my gosh. Look what's going on here.' They found it," Stafford said. "And my daughters are sitting right next to them. They were like, 'Mommy, there's a lot of butts here.' I go, 'Butts? What are you talking about?' And then I got sent it and I was like, 'Oh!'

"So my daughters saw that. Not OK! And not OK that my nephews saw it either." She added: "It's just a little disappointing. It makes me not want to take my kids to the game, 'cause I'm like, 'What's gonna happen next?'"

So far, Kelly and Blueface have yet to address each other directly, and it remains to be seen whether the next L.A. game on Nov. 19 will result in any kind of confrontation.