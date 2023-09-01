Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Admits She Regrets Publicly Sharing His Locker Room Struggles

Kelly Stafford is now wishing she hadn't shared some interesting information about her husband, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. While speaking on her podcast, Kelly said Matthew can't connect with his teammates "because he's so old."

"It's kind of crazy. So, Matthew's been in the league a long time. He's like, 'The difference in the locker room has changed so significantly.' They have a lot of rookies on their team, they're very young. But he's like, 'I feel like I can't connect,'" She said on the podcast, per Yahoo Sports. Kelly went on to say the rookies don't seem interested in the same pastimes as Matthrew's former teammates. On Thursday, Kelly appeared on Local 4 and showed regret for airing inside information about the Rams.

"I spoke on a topic that I think, it's relatable, to the fact that it's hard to relate to someone who is ten years younger than you. And I do think that's entirely true. But I'm not in an NFL locker room, I'm not spending every day with these teammates," Kelly said. "That was tough. I say all the time, probably not the best if your wife's name is in the media if it's talking about sports. I felt pretty bad last week. I put my foot in my mouth pretty good last week."

On Tuesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about Kelly's comments on her podcast. "No, I'm not concerned because I think if you know Kelly, I took that as more of a joke at the old man," McVay said, per NBC Sports. "And I'll be honest, there's a couple throws that he made during training camp where I wanted to say, 'Yes sir,' to him as well. He's done a great job being able to . . . I mean, if you watch and if you come out to camp, this guy's done a phenomenal job of leading, connecting with his teammates. I think it's one of those deals that becomes a fun narrative in a dead period. And I know Kelly well enough to know that she was probably taking a good old rib at the old man as her husband's getting older playing, but this guy's done a phenomenal job and I know how much he loves his teammates and how much they love him."

Matthew Stafford, 35, is entering his 15th NFL season. He joined the Rams in 2021 after being with the Detroit Lions from 2009-2020. In his career, Stafford was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2011, selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and led the Rams to a Super Bowl title during the 2021 season.