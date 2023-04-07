Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Defends Not Bringing Their Youngest Daughter on Family Vacation

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, is taking heat for not bringing their youngest daughter on a family vacation. Kelly recently went to Instagram to post photos of their family trip to Hawaii. Followers quickly noticed that their 2-year-old daughter, Tyler, was missing from the photos, leading them to have questions about the decision. Kelly saw the comments and went to her Instagram Story to explain why Tyler wasn't with her family which includes Matthew and her three daughters Sawyer and Chandler, 6, and Hunter, 4.

"Knew it would happen. People already shaming us for not bringing Tyler," Kelly wrote, per US Weekly. "We make decisions for our kids that benefit them … not that we need to explain ourselves. If you wanna know, I'll talk about why we made those decisions on my podcast."

This is not the first time Kelly has taken heat for her actions. In November 2021, the University of Georgia alum was asked to leave SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after throwing a pretzel at a San Francisco 49ers fan who was trolling her. In an Instagram comment, Kelly wrote: "I'm an idiot. He was saying a bunch of things that were aggressive towards our crew but zero excuse. "I tried to apologize, but in the end I knew I was wrong. Will always stand up for my guy and everyone I love, but obviously needed to do it completely different! … I'm embarrassed too! Sorry you had to witness me in my weak moment!"

In February 2022, Matthew led the Rams to a Super Bowl title, which then led to experts debating about his chances to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Kelly wanted everyone to talk about what her husband just did and not worry about his Hall of Fame status.

"Can y'all just let him enjoy this?!" Kelly wrote in her Instagram Story. "It went from Matthew can't win, to Matthew can't win against winning teams, to Matthew can't win big games, to Matthew can't win playoff games, to Matthew can't win it all. And now…the debate on the HOF?" Kelly went on to say that the Hall of Fame talk should be happening because Matthew hasn't retired yet.

"We shouldn't be talking about the HOF because he isn't done playing this game," she continued. "If you don't believe he is a HOFer..I can't wait for him to prove you wrong in his remaining years…just like he did IN ONE YEAR to everyone who said all the things listed above. So let's table this talk until he actually retires? Thank you."