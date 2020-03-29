‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Reaches out to Guest Star Eric. B After His Daughter’s Death

Shortly after it was reported that rapper Eric B.’s daughter, Erica Supreme Barrier, passed away, many took to social media to issue their condolences to the Barrier family. Donnie Wahlberg, who stars on Blue Bloods, a show that Eric B. has guest-starred on, has even issued a kind message to rapper upon hearing about his tragic loss. On Instagram, Wahlberg posted a photo of himself and Eric B. and wrote that his thoughts were with him during this difficult period.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg) on Mar 27, 2020 at 6:49pm PDT

“Thinking of this guy and his family during this time,” Wahlberg’s message began. “I’d say to ‘stay strong,’ but there are few people I know that are stronger than @therealdjericb. See you soon big brother — hopefully on set of Blue Bloods. Big hug coming your way when this is over.” Wahlberg concluded his post by adding a couple of hashtags, “#RIPErica” and “#Fam.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

His Instagram tribute comes a couple of weeks after it was reported that Eric B.’s daughter had passed away. On March 17, PEOPLE reported that Barrier, 28, died after she was involved in a car crash in Cromwell, Connecticut. Barrier reportedly “sustained serious injuries” after her vehicle was rear-ended by a Penske truck on I-91 near exit 22 early on the morning of March 15. She was subsequently transported to Hartford Hospital where she was pronounced dead the following Monday, March 16.

“It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Erica Supreme Barrier on Monday 3-16-2020 at 6:18pm EST,” Eric B.’s publicist, Alvina Alston told Sister 2 Sister 2.0. “She fought a valiant fight, however we TRUST GOD & HIS ultimate decision to bring her home. We want to sincerely thank everyone from around the world for the outpouring of support and love during this difficult time.”

“Please continue to keep our family in prayer as we now prepare to lay Erica to rest,” the statement continued. “This was an unfortunate vehicular accident that claimed her life however, and it’s also crucial that we pray for the other driver involved. Our hearts also go out to him and his family as we hold no ill will in our hearts for those involved. Again, we accept GOD’s will and want to sincerely thank the good samaritans, first responders and impeccable medical staff who cared for our daughter at Hartford Hospital, Hartford CT.”