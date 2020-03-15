'Blue Bloods' Actor and Hip-Hop Performer Eric B.'s Daughter Seriously Injured in Car Crash

The daughter of Eric Barrier, one of half of the legendary hip-hop duo Eric B. and Rakim, was injured in a car crash in Connecticut on Sunday. Erica Barrier, 28, was seriously injured when her car was hit by an oncoming truck. She is now in a Hartford hospital and being treated for "serious injuries." Barrier appeared in an October 2019 Blue Bloods episode.

News of Erica's car crash first surfaced on the Instagram page, The Real Sister2Sister 2.0, which reported Erica was in "extreme critical condition this morning." The post reported an 18-wheeler rolled over her vehicle at about 1 a.m. ET in Hartford.

"Barrier is suffering from severe neck and spine fractures, among her many life threatening injuries, confirmed Eric B's long time publicist Alvina Alston," the Instagram post reads. "The family is at her bedside and asking for your prayers."

Connecticut state police confirmed to Page Six Erica suffered "serious injuries" after her Mini Cooper Countryman was struck by an oncoming trip. The vehicle was "stopped in the center lane" and the truck "was unable to stop in time and impacted the rear of [Erica's car]."

The truck driver was not hurt, according to the police report. The crash remains under investigation.

Eric B. and Rakim were among the acts scheduled to perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Induction Fest as part of the celebrations leading up to the 2020 Induction Ceremony in Cleveland. However, the festival, the induction ceremony and other festivities have all been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Other acts set for the Induction Fest include Questlove, Allicator Records Showcase, White Reaper and Highly Suspect, reports Cleveland.com.

The induction ceremony was scheduled for May 2. The class includes Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston and Depeche Mode. A new date has not been set yet.

"We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony," Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President Joel Peresman said in a statement to Rolling Stone. "Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense. We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience."

Barrier, 56, appeared in the Blue Bloods episode "Another Look," which aired in October 2019. He was jailed on Oct. 28 in New Jersey on a bench warrant issued in 2002 when he failed to appear at a sentencing hearing in a car chase case. Barrier was sentenced to a year of probation on Nov. 22, reports The Associated Press.

Photo credit: Shahar Azran/WireImage/Getty Images