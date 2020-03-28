Daughter of Eric B., ‘Blue Bloods’ Actor and Rapper, Dies After Car Crash

Tragedy has struck rapper and Blue Bloods actor Eric B. On March 17, PEOPLE reported that the rapper's daughter, Erica Supreme Barrier, 28, had died as a result of a car crash. The publication reported that the crash occurred in the early morning hours on March 15 in Cromwell, Connecticut. Barrier was reportedly in her vehicle driving northbound on I-91 near exit 22 when her car was rear-ended by a Penske truck. Barrier, who experienced “sustained serious injuries,” was then transported to Hartford Hospital where she was being treated, but was later pronounced dead on Monday evening.

“She fought a valiant fight, however we trust God and his ultimate decision to bring her home,” Eric B. told Sister 2 Sister 2.0, which was the first to report the news of Barrier's passing. “We want to sincerely thank everyone from around the world for the outpouring of support and love during this difficult time. Please continue to keep our family in prayer as we now prepare to lay Erica to rest.

This was an unfortunate vehicular accident that claimed her life however, and it’s also crucial that we pray for the other driver involved. Our hearts also go out to him and his family as we hold no ill will in our hearts for those involved. Again, we accept GOD’s will and want to sincerely thank the good samaritans, first responders and impeccable medical staff who cared for our daughter at Hartford Hospital, Hartford CT.”

Shortly after the news was reported, many figures in the hip-hop community have issued their condolences to Eric B. and his family. Eric B.'s longtime collaborator Rakim wrote an emotional post on Facebook in tribute to Barrier.

“Deepest of condolences to my brother Eric B. and all of the extended family,” Rakim wrote, captioning a photo of Barrier and Eric. B. “This evening, his daughter Erica passed on after sustaining injuries in an automobile accident. Erica was the brightest of stars and while we miss her physical form greatly, we will celebrate her life and her energy eternally. Please put a blessing in the air.”

LL Cool J also took to social media shortly after the tragic news was reported in order to send his condolences to Barrier's family.

"My love and condolences to you @therealdjericb,Erica’s Mother and the rest of your family & Friends," he wrote, captioning a throwback photo of Eric B. and Barrier sharing a sweet embrace. "May your daughter rest peacefully."

Photo Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty