'Blue Bloods' Star Bridget Moynahan's Husband Andrew Frankel: What to Know

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan plays a divorced mom on the long-running CBS police drama, but she is happily married in real life. The New York native married Andrew Frankel in 2015 and surprised fans when she announced she tied the knot. Moynahan, 49, and Frankel kept their relationship out of the public spotlight, and continue to do so today. Frankel is the co-president of Stuart Frankel & Co., a Wall Street brokerage firm founded by his father.

Moynahan and Frankel married in October 2015 in The Hamptons, New York. "The couple was surrounded by friends and family," a source told PEOPLE at the time. They met through a mutual friend and Moynahan has "been on cloud nine ever since," the source said. Moynahan also shared a wedding photo on Instagram. "Oh, by the way, guess what I just did," she captioned the photo, which showed the two laughing together.

A few days after the wedding, stylist Basia Zamorska told PEOPLE she worked on Moynahan's gown with designer J. Mandel, who attended the fittings. "All the staff toasted the finished creation with champagne," Zamorska said, before revealing some details about the couple's relationship. Frankel proposed to Moynahan in April 2015, during a trip to Puerto Rico. “The diamond is set east-west, exactly what the bride has always wanted," the stylist said of Moynahan's engagement ring from Fred Leighton.

In October 2019, Moynahan celebrated the couple's anniversary by sharing another rare photo from the wedding. Only a few friends and family were at the ceremony, which was a surprise to the guests. Moynahan's son, Jack, whom she shares with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, was among those at the wedding. Frankel also has three sons from a previous relationship. "Bridget’s son Jack [with ex Tom Brady] is excited to be gaining three incredible older brothers," a source told PEOPLE in 2015.

While Moynahan does not often share photos of her real-life family on Instagram, her on-set Blue Bloods family often makes appearances. The actors have been sharing dinner scenes together for over a decade, now that the show is in its 11th season. Thankfully her fellow actors provide a good distraction from the food they eat on set. "I don't know if the food is bad but when you're eating for four hours, you just never feel good. Like, I just had a family dinner today and I feel disgusting and I only ate green beans the whole time," Moynahan joked in an interview with PopCulture.com. "It doesn't feel good."