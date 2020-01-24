Celebrity

‘Blue Bloods’ Alum Jennifer Esposito’s ‘Good Idea’ Photo Has Fans Gushing

Blue Bloods fans can’t get enough of former series star Jennifer Esposito’s latest Instagram […]

Blue Bloods fans can’t get enough of former series star Jennifer Esposito‘s latest Instagram photo. Esposito left fans gushing after she took to the social media platform on Thursday with a snowy photo of herself and her dog, proclaiming that “hugging a puppy” is “always a good idea.”

The sweet snap immediately had fans firing off in the comments, many expressing how adorable they thought the photo was.

“I don’t know how you pick that big baby up,but i get it i would probably do the same thing,” wrote one fan. “god love em.”

“Dogs are definitly (sic) the best friends of humans,” commented another.

“Pets their (sic) better than humans they are loyal, always happy to see you, and best of all the unconditional love they give there’s nothing like it,” added a fourth person.

“I have no words for how cute this is!!” wrote another. “The love is so infectious.”

“Happiness is.. a warm puppy,” shared one. “plus..this is a wonderful picture and it perfectly depicts that happiness.”

Although Esposito left Blue Bloods back in 2012, fans haven’t stopped petitioning for her to one day return to the CBS police procedural, with many using her most recent post to state their desire for her to return as Danny Reagan’s (Donnie Wahlberg) girlfriend.

“[Jennifer Esposito] just watching you on [Blue Bloods],” wrote one fan. “I think you should be on that show again! Love interest for [Donnie Wahlberg] the chemistry is [fire emoji].”

“I wanna see you back on Blue Bloods as [Donnie Wahlberg’s] New Girl Friend,” a second agreed.

Esposito had starred as Detective Jackie Curatola, the third partner for Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan, on the first three seasons of Blue Bloods from 2010 to 2012. Her character’s final appearance was in the Season 3 episode “Nightmares,” in which Jackie decided to take an extended leave of absence form police work.

Since leaving Blue Bloods, Esposito has gone on to star in other CBS series, including having a main role in NCIS Season 14 as Special Agent Alex Quinn. She also had a recurring part in Amazon’s The Boys and appeared in an episode of Law & Order: SVU earlier this year.

