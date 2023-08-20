'Blue Bloods' Alum Jennifer Esposito Makes Major Career Shift

Not long after returning to Blue Bloods, Jennifer Esposito is making a big career move. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress has signed with the agency WME. Their official website states that they've become one of the "leading entertainment and media companies with an unparalleled list of artists and content creators." Formed in 1898, the agency merged with William Morris Agency in 2009. They acquired global leader in sports, events, media, and fashion IMG to form Endeavor.

This definitely marks a big change for Esposito. She's been focusing more on writing lately, as she made her writing and directing debut with the mafia drama Fresh Kills. Premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival, the NCIS alum wrote, produced, and even starred in the film. As she's developing a variety of movie and TV projects with her writing and directing, the new agency comes at the perfect time.

Jennifer Esposito made her acting debut in the 1996 TV movie The Sunshine Boys. One of her first big roles came in 1997 as Stacey Paterno in the series Spin City for Seasons 2 and 3. She's also appeared in Judging Amy, Law & Order, and The Affair, not to mention she turned down an audition for The Sopranos. Esposito starred in the first three seasons of CBS' cop procedural Blue Bloods as Detective Jackie Curatola. She returned to the role, now Chief of Police, in the Season 13 finale. It was nice to finally see her again after so long. Fingers crossed it's not the last time fans see Jackie.

Three years after leaving Blue Bloods, Esposito joined NCIS in Season 14 as Special Agent Alex Quinn. She's been pretty busy since then as well, most recently appearing in the series Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens. She will continue to add more to her acting credits and now her directing and writing credits as well. With her new agency, there's no telling how much more she will be able to do. It's going to be exciting to see what else Esposito will accomplish.

While fans wait for Jennifer Esposito to conquer Hollywood, many of her projects are streaming. So they can stay occupied. Blue Bloods and NCIS are both streaming on Paramount+. Hopefully, Fresh Kills also becomes available on streaming soon. For now, fans will have to stick with Esposito's previous projects. Her signing with WME will definitely change the trajectory of her career, and I can't wait to see what happens.