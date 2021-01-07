'Blue Bloods' Alum Amy Carlson Shares Strong Reactions to Scenes From Capitol Attack
As pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol Wednesday amid the certification of electoral college votes, Blue Bloods alum Amy Carlson joined Americans on Twitter reacting to the moment as it unfolded in real time. Carlson, who portrayed Linda Reagan on the police procedural, shared several strongly-worded tweets throughout the hours-long chaos, condemning the mob and stating she was "furious."
The riots broke out Wednesday afternoon just as Congress convened for a joint session to count the electoral votes and certify Joe Biden's win. After listening to an address delivered by the president, the crowd made their way to the Capitol building, which was placed on lockdown. Carrying Trump 2020 flags, many shouting "USA" and "stop the steal," the large crowd eventually breached barricades and stormed the building. Images and videos showed rioters sitting at congress leaders desk, one person waving a Confederate flag through the halls of the building. It marked the first time the Capitol has been breached in more than 200 years. The scene was not cleared until hours later, with the chaos having resulted in four deaths – one woman was shot and killed by police and three others suffered medical emergencies – and more than 50 arrests.
As the scene played out on news broadcasts across the country, many American took to social media to react. Carlson's fellow Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynaham blasted the "home grown domestic terrorist attack," which she said "was created by this administration." Carlson offered her own criticism in her tweets, condemning the actions.
January 6, 2021
prevnext
This is a coup https://t.co/El0OzoqsbN— amy carlson (@TheAmyCarlson) January 6, 2021
Thank God. Get them out of our Capital! Out of the senate chambers. It’s disgusting! https://t.co/n6Rwrag4fe— amy carlson (@TheAmyCarlson) January 6, 2021
prevnext
This makes me furious. https://t.co/KpCaacbftX— amy carlson (@TheAmyCarlson) January 6, 2021
Defilement by domestic terror https://t.co/Gs5FA7bw8X— amy carlson (@TheAmyCarlson) January 6, 2021
prevnext
🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/KItcN3BPj6— amy carlson (@TheAmyCarlson) January 6, 2021
Cops taking selfies with terrorists? 🤯 https://t.co/HutMLRnCsm— amy carlson (@TheAmyCarlson) January 6, 2021
prevnext
Does this apply??? https://t.co/7OFRVao7Lr— amy carlson (@TheAmyCarlson) January 6, 2021
Just like the old man in Buffalo last summer... https://t.co/bApfqCNFGo— amy carlson (@TheAmyCarlson) January 6, 2021
January 6, 2021prevnext
I am encouraged by watching @cspan and watching every senator denounce #TrumpTraitor— amy carlson (@TheAmyCarlson) January 7, 2021
prevnext
Exactly WHY is there no update, no statement by Capitol police, Metro Police, FBI??? They were all there yet #AmericanPeople get #radiosilence as to what happened today. https://t.co/u0DZyTJukM— amy carlson (@TheAmyCarlson) January 7, 2021
prev
Why are they not arrested??? https://t.co/cdWlnSx3qG— amy carlson (@TheAmyCarlson) January 7, 2021