'Blue Bloods' Alum Amy Carlson Shares Strong Reactions to Scenes From Capitol Attack

As pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol Wednesday amid the certification of electoral college votes, Blue Bloods alum Amy Carlson joined Americans on Twitter reacting to the moment as it unfolded in real time. Carlson, who portrayed Linda Reagan on the police procedural, shared several strongly-worded tweets throughout the hours-long chaos, condemning the mob and stating she was "furious."

The riots broke out Wednesday afternoon just as Congress convened for a joint session to count the electoral votes and certify Joe Biden's win. After listening to an address delivered by the president, the crowd made their way to the Capitol building, which was placed on lockdown. Carrying Trump 2020 flags, many shouting "USA" and "stop the steal," the large crowd eventually breached barricades and stormed the building. Images and videos showed rioters sitting at congress leaders desk, one person waving a Confederate flag through the halls of the building. It marked the first time the Capitol has been breached in more than 200 years. The scene was not cleared until hours later, with the chaos having resulted in four deaths – one woman was shot and killed by police and three others suffered medical emergencies – and more than 50 arrests.

As the scene played out on news broadcasts across the country, many American took to social media to react. Carlson's fellow Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynaham blasted the "home grown domestic terrorist attack," which she said "was created by this administration." Carlson offered her own criticism in her tweets, condemning the actions.