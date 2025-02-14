2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Announced

Fourteen musical legends have been nominated for induction into the 2025 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Eight of the nominees are on the ballot for the first time.

The first time nominees are Outkast, Billy Idol, Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Maná, and Phish. Mariah Carey, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Oasis, Soundgarden and The White Stripes return to the ballot after not making the cut in previous years.

Ballots have now been sent to the voting panel, which is made of over 1,200 musicians, historians, and music industry professionals. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame says their selection criteria for Hall of Fame consideration “include an artist’s impact on other musicians, the scope and longevity of their career and body of work, as well as their innovation and excellence in style and technique.” Inductees are chosen via three categories: Musical Influence, Musical Excellence and the Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award.

2024 saw the induction of Mary J. Blige, Jimmy Buffett, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Alexis Korner, John Mayall, MC5, Ozzy Osbourne, Big Mama Thornton, A Tribe Called Quest, Dionne Warwick, and Norman Whitfield. Suzanne de Passe, a Motown executive, took home the Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award. Liam Payne was also honored, among others, after his tragic death during last year’s In Memoriam segment.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honorees will be announced this April, with the annual ceremony of induction in Los Angeles later this fall. Fans can vote for their favorites of the 2025 class every day on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s official website.