Blink-182 Drummer Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Hospitalized

Alabama Barker is on the mend after a scary incident led to her hospitalization. The young musician, who is the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Playboy Playmate Shanna Moakler, sought medical attention ahead of Christmas Eve, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that Barker quit vaping cold turkey as a precaution around a month ago, apparently over fears it would damage her rapping/singing ability. However, she fell ill in the wake of the life change and had to call 911.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sources say Alabama abruptly quit vaping a month ago … which led to her feeling panicked and unwell one day while all alone,” TMZ’s report, which is not attributed to an author, reads. “Out of concern for her health, we’re told AB called 911 and was transported to a local hospital.”

Alabama Barker attends the Alexander Wang Runway Show on June 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage/Getty Images)

Doctors diagnosed Barker with nicotine withdrawal and she was soon released. She went on to share photos on Instagram marking the holidays — including her 19th birthday, which coincided with Christmas Eve.

The “Vogue” rapper hasn’t spoken out on the incident as of press time. Travis, Moakler nor Travis’ wife Kourtney Kardashian have commented on the teen’s health scare as of press time, either.



