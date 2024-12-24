Blake Lively’s ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Co-Stars Condemn Justin Baldoni After Lawsuit Reveal

Blake Lively is getting support from many of her Hollywood peers in the wake of her sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni. Lively has accused Bladoni, who also directed the film, of orchestrating a PR smear campaign against her in an effort to sway public opinion in case she chose to detail her experiences on set and behind-the-scenes. Now, her co-stars from Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants are speaking in her defense.

“As Blake’s friends and sisters for over twenty years,” wrote America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel in their Dec. 22 Instagram post, “we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation.” They continued, “Throughout the filming of It Ends with Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The women added that “most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors’ stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding.” They also noted: “We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment. We are inspired by our sister’s courage to stand up for herself and others.”

Baldoni has denied the allegations. But, he’s already facing consequences for the lawsuit. His talent agency WME has dropped him as a client. They still represent the actress.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants was released in 2005. The romance adventure drama follows best friends living in Maryland who separate for the summer but keep in touch by a pair of jeans.