Blake Lively Pens Love Note to Her Pre-Baby Abs: ‘I Miss Us’

Blake Lively wrote a letter to her abs on Thursday. While looking over photos from her new movie The Rhythm Section, Lively shared a still from the trailer that highlighted her pre-baby abs, and wrote about how much she misses them. Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, welcomed their third baby late last year.

Lively shared a still from The Rhythm Section showing her laying on a bed with her stomach exposed. He co-star, This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown, is seen in the background.

“Looking for a good pic of me and [Brown] but my abs look so good here,” Lively wrote. “Dear abs, I miss us.”

Lively filmed her new action thriller before she became pregnant. She previously showed off her abs in a February 2018 Instagram photo with trainer Don Saladino, after daughter Inez, 3, was born in October 2016.

“Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instragram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models,” Lively wrote in February 2018, alongside a photo showing off her abs. “Thanks [Saladino] for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud.”

Lively and Reynolds revealed they were expecting a third child when Lively showed off her baby bump in a bright yellow dress at the Pokemon Detective Pikachu premiere in May 2019. The pregnancy was kept under wraps, as was the baby’s birth.

In October, a source told Us Weekly the baby was “about two months old” at that time. Reynolds did not confirm the baby’s birth until a tweet on Oct. 16 that included a photo of himself and Lively with the baby, although her face was obscured.

Lively and Reynolds still have not revealed their new baby’s name. On Dec. 23, Lively shared new photos from the Museum of Ice Cream, but did not include pictures of her daughter.

Lively and Reynolds married in 2012 and are also parents to daughter James, 4.

The Rhythm Section opens on Jan. 31 and also stars Jude Law. The movie was based on the novel by Mark Burnell and stars Lively as Stephanie Patrick, a spy trying to find out who was behind her family’s death in a plane crash. It was directed by Reed Morano, and produced by James Bond team Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Reynolds’ next movie, the comedy Free Guy, opens on July 3.

