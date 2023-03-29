Blake Lively Jokes to Fan's Girlfriend 'You Should Leave Him'

Blake Lively has some pretty funny advice for one of her fans. Entertainment Tonight reported that Lively responded to a man who called out to ask her to say hello to his girlfriend. Instead of sharing a simple response to the fan, she jokingly urged the woman to leave her boyfriend.

This funny situation went down in Wales when Lively was in the country to support Wrexham, the Welsh football team her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney, co-own. Lively attended the March 25 match alongside her husband and their four children — James, Inez, Betty, and their newborn whom they welcomed earlier this year. When the Gossip Girl star was walking around the Racecourse Ground, one fan called out, "Blake, please say hi to Stephanie! It's my girlfriend." Lively looked into the man's camera and said, "Hi Stephanie!" She then pointed to the phone to direct her next statement to the girlfriend, adding, "You should leave him."

Stephs cried happiness and she’s absolutely over the moon.. Luckily she hasn’t broke up with me!🤣 thanks again❤️ @blakelively @stephaniexcxc pic.twitter.com/RGzA5tYbyS — Sam (@SWXM01) March 26, 2023

The crowd broke out into laughter as Lively exclaimed, "What!" and ran away. Thankfully, everything worked out for Stephanie and her boyfriend. On Twitter, he posted a clip from the interaction and noted that Stephanie did not break up with him. He also said that she cried tears of "happiness" and was "absolutely over the moon" to get a shoutout from Lively.

Lively has been involved with the Welsh soccer team, the third-oldest team in professional soccer, ever since Reynolds and McElhenney officially became owners in 2021. While talking to Entertainment Tonight, Reynolds admitted that Lively was initially hesitant about making this purchase. But, after watching one particular Wembley match that the Deadpool star said "wasn't even particularly riveting," she was sold.

"But after the match, we were laying [there] and she was like, 'I get it.' I was like, 'What do you mean you get it?' She was like, 'I'm now as obsessed if not more than you are with this club and this community and this town, and everything it represents and where it can go,' and so she's as obsessed as I am," he said. "She's already, like, looking at the schedules throughout the year, wondering which matches she can attend, so, it's pretty great."