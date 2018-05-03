Blake Lively Unfollows Ryan Reynolds and Deletes Instagram Photos

Blake Lively‘s Instagram page looks very different compared to previous days, as the actress suddenly deleted all of her posts and unfollowed everyone she had been keeping up with on the platform, including husband Ryan Reynolds.

Instead, she now follows a handful of accounts whose users are named Emily Nelson, with the move appearing to be in promotion of her upcoming film, A Simple Favor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Because Lively and Reynolds take clear delight in trolling each other, Reynolds took his opportunity when asked about his wife unfollowing him during an interview with Australian radio program Smallzy’s Surgery.

“Definitely stings. It’s a terrible way to find out that I’ve been kicked out of the house, to be honest,” the Deadpool 2 star cracked. “Absolutely terrible. I don’t know where rage like that comes from.”

Reynolds also noted that the couple’s daughters, James, 3, and Ines, 1, wouldn’t exactly understand the faux drama.

“That’s true, yeah,” he acknowledged when Smallzy mentioned that fact. “‘Mommy unfollowed Daddy on Instagram.’ My child would just fart and walk away.”

While Lively no longer follows Reynolds, the women she does follow have shared some excellent reactions to having Lively’s name on their list of followers.

does anyone want to tell me why Blake Lively followed me and had this as a bio. Goodbye cruel world some hacker is anti-Emily, my time has come 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Yqi5MtYoBW — emslay (@emilayyy97) May 1, 2018

Others contemplated changing their name.

Tempted to change my name to Emily Nelson, so I can get a follow from Blake Lively. Lol. — Val (@roryandjess) May 1, 2018

Contemplating on changing my username on instagram to Emily Nelson just so Blake Lively can follow me too — caylιe (@cayliecyrus6) May 2, 2018

A Simple Favor stars Lively as Emily Nelson, an enigmatic character whose friend Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) suspects something may be afoot after Emily goes missing. Lively preceded her Instagram cleanout with a set of photos of a hangman game spelling out “What happened to Emily?” which is also now the bio of her Instagram account.

The film is based on a book by Darcey Bell and focuses on Stephanie trying to solve the mystery of Emily’s disappearance, though judging by the trailer, she doesn’t know Emily as well as she thinks she does.

Photo Credit: Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com