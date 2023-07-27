Blake Lively Jumps Over Rope at Kensington Palace to Fix Display

The Atelier Versace gown the 'Gossip Girl' alum wore is currently on display at the 'Crown to Couture' exhibit at Kensington Palace.

Blake Lively is taking matters into her own hands when it comes to her 2022 Met Gala dress! The Gossip Girl alum ventured beyond a velvet rope meant to keep people out to fix a display of her famous gown at London's Kensington Palace for the Crown to Couture exhibit.

Lively took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a video of the hilarious moment she jumped over the ropes to fix the way the gown's fabric laid on the mannequin. The actress captioned the clip, which showed her crouched down as she made the last-minute alterations, "When you're the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit. Happy almost Virgo season folx." In the video, Lively can be heard telling museum staff, "so you see what the transformation was."

Lively notably wore the gown as she stepped out for fashion's biggest night back in 2022. The off-the-shoulder dress, a custom Atelier Versace, unravels unraveled from bronze to green. It was inspired by the New York City skyline for the gala's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." She accessorizes the gown with a Lorraine Schwartz-designed crown and set of earrings, which are also on display.

"This was absolutely surreal. Seeing this crown that we made in Kensington Palace," Lively captioned a follow-up post of herself admiring the crown. "I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out. To see it memorialized like this... just. Wow. Something I'll never forget."

Lively's ensemble is currently on display alongside 200 other pieces at the Crown to Couture exhibit, a fashion exhibition at Kensington Palace's State Apartments and Piggott Galleries that features ball gowns, court suits, handbags, jewelry, and more and "draws fascinating parallels between the world of today's red carpet and the Georgian Royal Court in the 18th century." Other pieces in the exhibit include Lizzo's 2022 Met Gala Thom Browne look, Lady Gaga's 2020 MTV Awards dress by Christopher John Rogers, Beyoncé's look for the 2017 GRAMMY Awards, Billy Porter's "Sun God" outfit or the 2019 Met Gala, a number of historic gowns, with pieces from the Royal Ceremonial Dress Collection and more. The exhibit runs through Oct. 29.