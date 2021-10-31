Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn Have ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Reunion in Spooky Halloween Fashion

The cast of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants has stayed close over the years, much to the delight of their fans. Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrara, and Alexis Bledel went on to have successful acting careers, but they never forgot the film that started their careers. Lively and Tamblyn were the latest to reunite, and they were kind enough to document the cuteness on Instagram.

Tamblyn, who is currently starring in Y: The Last Man, posted a video on Instagram showing off a box of products from Betty Buzz, a company that Lively started that sells non-alcoholic mixers made from clean ingredients, quipping that they sent along a particularly big surprise. “Betty Buzz really has outdone itself on marketing by sending me this gorgeous box of tasty refreshments and a life-size Blake Lively Halloween mannequin for my front yard.” Lively is seen in the background sporting a brunette wig and wrapped in a red sequin blanket.

“America Ferrara, Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel – those are three women who I met when I was 16 years old and I’ve been lucky to call them my friends and mentors ever since,” Lively told PEOPLE last year. “What they do – whether artistically, politically, socially, personally – they really use their voice, and whether people agree with their voice or not is not the thing that I’m most concerned with as much as, it’s nice to see women who are not only empowering themselves but empowering other women to stand up and to really fight and work for what they believe in.”

Could a third Traveling Pants movie ever get made? While it has been 13 years since the second film, never count it out. Ferrara seemed game when she was asked in 2019. “We love each other, and we love this series, and we are so proud of the work that we did together that it would be wonderful to come back at do another one,” she told PEOPLE.