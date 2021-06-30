Stuart Damon's 'General Hospital' Daughter Amber Tamblyn Reacts to His Death

✖

General Hospital alum Amber Tamblyn is "brokenhearted" following the death of onscreen father Stuart Damon. After it was announced Tuesday that the veteran actor died at the age of 84, Tamblyn, who portrayed the adopted daughter of Damon’s Dr. Alan Quartermaine for seven years on the long-running soap, paid tribute to her TV father in an emotional social media post.

In her post, Tamblyn shared photos from their time onscreen together, sharing with her followers that she is "brokenhearted to hear of the passing of Stuart Damon." The actress remembered Damon as "the most kind, wonderful, loving, supportive person" who "always made me laugh and made me feel safe on set." She ended her note by writing, "I love you, Stewy. Rest well now, my friend."

Damon's son Christopher confirmed Tuesday that the veteran actor passed away over the weekend at the Motion Picture Television Fund retirement community in Los Angeles. Christopher revealed his father had been struggling with renal failure for the past five years and "in the end, it was multiple complications on top of kidney challenges." Damon's passing lead to an outpouring of tributes from those connected to the soap on which he had starred for 30 years. In her own tribute, Genie Francis, who plays Laura Spencer, said she is "so grateful to have had this wonderful man in my life." Actress Nancy Lee Grahn said Damon was "a lovely, funny, talented Prince of a man. He truly was Charming." She added, "what a pleasure it was to work with his iconic self."

"I am saddened to have learned that Stuart Damon has passed," Sean Kanan, who played Alan Quartermaine's son A.J. from 1993 to 1997, wrote. "Although we had lost touch over the years I will never forget his kind soul, zany sense of humor and talent. RIP Stuey Damone."

Damon had been a General Hospital staple for three decades. He made his first appearance on the series on May 13, 1977 and remained a mainstay until his character’s death in February 2007. Even after his onscreen counterpart, died, however, Damon continued to appear on General Hospital as Alan's ghost until December 23, 2008. From 1999 to 2001, Damon reprised the role of Dr. Quartermaine for the spinoff series Port Charles. His portrayal of the character earned him seven Daytime Emmys nominations, with Damon winning the Daytime Emmy for best supporting actor in 1999. According to his son, General Hospital was Damon's "favorite place to be. He loved playing Alan and was always so appreciative of that role and that job. It was his passion."