A counter-terrorism investigation has culminated in handcuffs for a man accused of targeting former Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) journalist Antoinette Lattouf with threatening messages as she simultaneously battles her ex-employer in court, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

According to news.com.au, authorities apprehended a 61-year-old individual at his coastal residence in Lake Cathie, south of Port Macquarie on the NSW North Coast, before 7 a.m. Feb. 18 following an investigation by specialized security units. The man now faces serious telecommunications offenses that could potentially result in a three-year prison sentence if convicted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The arrest stems from an email Lattouf received months ago containing what she described as “harassing, racially charged” content that “called for violence and harm.” Despite having received numerous hostile messages previously, this particular communication prompted the media personality to finally contact law enforcement.

“It wasn’t even the most vile or threatening message I’d received,” Lattouf explained in a social media update alongside a selfie taken outside Burwood Police Station. “But I was exhausted. Frustrated. And I thought: I shouldn’t have to cop this. That day, I’d had enough. So I reported it.”

The broadcaster acknowledged experiencing doubt about pursuing legal action. “Should I go through with this? Was I scared ENOUGH? Unsafe ENOUGH? Was I worthy of police resources? Women are conditioned to endure hate and harassment. Women of colour, even more so,” she noted.

Her hesitation dissolved after a conversation with a police sergeant who shared the disturbing pattern that individuals who perpetrate physical violence against women frequently begin with online aggression. This revelation convinced Lattouf to proceed with formal charges.

According to NSW Police statements cited by the Sydney Morning Herald, following a thorough investigation by the Counter-Terrorism and Special Tactics Command’s Security Investigations Unit, officers executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home. He was subsequently transported to Port Macquarie Police Station and charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass, or offend. News.com.au reports the accused has received conditional bail and will appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on March 5.

Lattouf later discovered the individual had allegedly targeted others with similar backgrounds online. She responded to the arrest, writing: “Moral of the story: I totally get why a bloke in his 60s would be into me – excellent taste, obvs. But maybe next time, try a less criminally unhinged way of showing it. Allegedly. Etc etc.”

The presenter encouraged followers experiencing similar abuse to report it rather than normalizing such behavior. “If you’re copping this abusive s— online, report it. You shouldn’t have to put up with it,” she advised, adding a playful reference: “L’Oreal it up, babes – yep, you’re worth it.”

This incident unfolds against the backdrop of Lattouf’s highly publicized legal dispute with the ABC. The journalist is currently suing the national broadcaster for allegedly terminating her employment unlawfully during a temporary hosting assignment on ABC Radio Sydney’s Mornings program in December 2023.

The Sydney Morning Herald details that Lattouf contends she was removed from her position after sharing content from Human Rights Watch about the Israel-Gaza conflict on her personal social media. Her lawsuit claims the broadcaster caved to pressure from pro-Israel advocates who had complained about her appointment even before the social media post in question.

During recent Federal Court proceedings, Lattouf testified about extensive public hostility following her dismissal, detailing its severe impact on her well-being, including increased anxiety, sleep disturbances, and alcohol consumption.

The ABC maintains it did not technically terminate Lattouf’s contract, arguing her casual employment arrangement permitted them to adjust her scheduling. They deny removing her from broadcasts due to her political perspectives. The court heard closing submissions on Feb. 27.