Streamer Amouranth Home Invasion Caught on Camera as She Shoots Intruder

Popular online streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa, who goes by Amouranth, shared a terrifying event on her Twitter/X account in the early morning hours of March 3, when she claims a group of men broke into her home and demanded she transfer her Bitcoin to them.

The men allegedly told her to sign into her crypto wallet on her phone. Instead, she claims she was able to get on Twitter/X while they weren’t looking.

“I’m being too robbed at gunpoint,” she posted. “This is not a prank help.”

“I believe I shot one of them they wanted crypto is what they were yelling they pulled me out of bed…This was a home invasion swat here now I’m safe,” she later posted, while adding video of the SWAT team outside.

The Kick streamer and adult content creator explained why she didn’t call the police instead of posting on social media in a post, saying she “was at gun point they gave me phone and said log in with gun to my head and I tweeted because calling would be a death sentence.”

She also posted a video of three gun men running out of her home captured on an outdoor camera after she shot one.

The Houston Police Officers’ Union posted about the robbery, saying, “If you have any information related to this aggravated robbery / home invasion, contact the Houston Police Robbery Division or Crime Stoppers of Houston.”

Siragusa is best known for her “hot tub” streams, which are exactly what they sound like. She was banned from Twitch, Instagram and TikTok more than five times before moving to OnlyFans and alternative streaming platform Kick. She is also known for her controversial and explosive right-wing comments—like last week, when she made headlines by saying on a stream that LA’s LGBTQ+ community should have burned in the recent California wildfires.