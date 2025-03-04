Snowboarding Star Luke ‘The Dingo’ Trembath Reportedly Dead at 38

Australian snowboarder Luke ‘The Dingo’ Trembath has died. He was 38 years old.

Trembath was a phenom on the slopes from age 11, and began competing professionally at 17. In 2008, he starred in the TV series Danny and the Dingo with fellow snowboarder and two-time Olympic medalist Danny Kass. Later on, he co-founded the company Find Your Grind, which helps young people discover their passions and career options.

“After being a successful athlete, I wanted to show others how they can discover what they are most interested in and connect to the different pathways that can help lead them there,” Trembath told Authority Magazine in a 2020 interview.

He was also known for hosting the podcast UNLEASHED with Kass and former UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer.

Words of his passing spread on social media last week, with several fellow athletes posting their own tributes to the snowboarder. Iconic skateboarder Tony Hawk was one of them.

“Words cannot describe the joy this guy brought to every gathering. His laughter was magically contagious, and he revered our culture because he was shaped by it,” Hawk wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you Dingo for being The Great Connector in our fragmented world. We were lucky to have you. The void you leave behind cannot be filled.”

BMX cyclist and five-time X Games medalist Jaie Toohey said he was “lost for words” over the snowboarder’s passing.

“Dingo you were truly one of a kind. One of the most Incredible person iv ever met with the biggest heart,” he wrote on an Instagram post. “We shared some pretty amazing memories together throughout all the years we have known each other and those I will hold onto forever. Along with the millions of other people you made massive impact on along the way.

I love you brother, rest in peace.”

Trembath’s cause of death is currently not known.